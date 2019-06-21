Make way for ‘Megatron’! Queen Nicki is back with a new smash and she looks beyond stunning in the corresponding music video.



Get ready Barbz. Nicki Minaj, 36, is embarking on a new chapter with “Megatron” and she’s taking us all along. The A-list rapper dropped her latest music video on June 21 and it’s chock full of incredible outfits and steamy scenes. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper has never looked better and fans are already obsessing over the hot new clip. “Nicki is back,” one Twitter user wrote. The song and video arrives one month after Nicki showed off her curves in the official video for “Wobble Up” with Chris Brown and G-Eazy. In the clip, the three rappers were seen partying it up in the blue waters of the Caribbean, and the island is quite literally shaped like a booty. Of course, there were plenty of bikini-clad models present as well, with Nicki being one of them!

Nicki just might be her own best publicist because she had everyone talking about the single before it was even released! In a sexy Twitter video with her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, she plugged the track big time. The queen bee rapper was sure to name drop her forthcoming single in one part of the clip. “Do you like ‘Megatron’ the song?” she asked her boyfriend. “What’s your favorite line?” she demanded to know. Nicki then ended the clip by blasting a snippet of her new song!

The new video arrives on the same day that the rapper is set to return to Queen Radio, so there’s surely even more spicy news to come from the star. Keep your eyes peeled, Barbz! For now, be sure to give her new video for “Megatron” a watch for yourself above.