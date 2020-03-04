Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty was arrested in LA on Wednesday, March 4, after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, March 4, after failing to register as a sex offender in California, TMZ reports. The site goes on to claim that Kenneth turned himself into the Marshals this morning — he later faced a judge and pled not guilty. Prosecutors wanted Kenneth placed on house arrest, but instead, he’s being required to wear an ankle monitor and now has a curfew, according to the news site. He’s already surrendered his passport, and his traveling will be restricted to Southern California. Furthermore, he “can’t use drugs, even marijuana from legal dispensaries in L.A. He has another hearing scheduled for March 23,” TMZ claims. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Nicki Minaj and did not receive an immediate reply.

The start of Kenneth’s current legal troubles began on November 15, 2019, when he got pulled over for a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, HollywoodLife has confirmed with law enforcement. We’ve also obtained court docs that confirm his current indictment that led to his arrest on March 4. Kenneth was previously arrested and released on a $20,000 bond on Nov., following his traffic stop, and that’s when Beverly Hills police determined that Kenneth Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state, however, he was not yet registered in California.

While each state has its own registration guidelines, California is a state that requires registration. And, if a sex offender moves residences, he or she must register within five working days at the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction over his or her residence, according to California’s Megan’s Law. Kenneth moved to California in July 2019.

As previously reported, Kenneth’s criminal history includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, which stemmed from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 1994. He served almost almost years in New York state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender in the state.

Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship in late 2018 after she made their romance Instagram official that December. She shared a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together in Turks and Caicos. The “MEGATRON” rapper , 37, later revealed on her Queen Radio show that she and Kenneth had obtained a marriage license on her Queen Radio on June 21, 2019. The pair didn’t officially tie the knot until October 21, 2019.

Kenneth, who is featured in Nicki’s “MEGATRON” music video, has known the rapper since they were teenagers. The two dated as teens and Nicki’s referred to him as one of her “first loves,” TMZ previously reported when the romance first went public.