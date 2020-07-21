Nicki Minaj Debuts Her Baby Bump In Public In First Spotting Since Announcing Her Surprise Pregnancy — See Pics

Hot mama! Nicki Minaj was spotted for the first time since her epic pregnancy announcement, showing her growing baby bump in a tight t-shirt.

One day after breaking the news of her pregnancy with not one, but two glorious photoshoots, Nicki Minaj let her baby bump breathe while leaving her home in West Hollywood. The July 20 sighting was the first time that Nicki, 37, fully revealed her bump in public. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper looked gorgeous in a casual outfit with glam hair and makeup.

Nicki rocked a black t-shirt splattered with bleach, tucked into a pair of oversized tie-dyed drawstring shorts. The shorts were part of a matching set; she was carrying the rainbow tie-dyed hoodie under her arm. The “Chun-Li” rapper’s hair was expertly styled with blond highlights framing her face, and did her makeup flawlessly.

The Barbz found out Nicki was pregnant when she posted a stunning image of her bare belly on Instagram, captioned “#Preggers” with a yellow heart emoji. It was clear from the photo, in which she rocked a bedazzled bikini and lucite heels, that she was already pretty far along in her pregnancy.

She did a second photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChapelle that was reminiscent of Beyonce‘s famed announcement when she was pregnant with twins. Nicki looked like a goddess, a veil over her head, as she stood in a mystical forest. It was mesmerizing.

There was one person apparently not very excited about Nicki’s news: her ex, Meek Mill. Meek seemingly shaded Nicki online after seeing her announcement. He left a series of laughing emojis underneath a post that read, “Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & she didn’t post you when you were pregnant.”