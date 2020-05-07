Nicki Minaj Hints She Might Be Pregnant While Admitting She’s ‘Throwing Up’ & ‘Peeing Non-Stop’

Nicki Minaj seemed to be hinting to fans that she may be pregnant. She’s back to being ‘Mrs. Petty’ on Twitter and teased that she might post a baby bump pic in ‘a couple of months,’ after suffering from ‘nausea.’

Nicki Minaj seems to have weathered whatever marriage issue was going on with husband Kenneth Petty, 42, that caused her to change her Twitter handle from his surname. She’s back to being “Mrs. Petty” and is now teasing that they may have made a baby together! Barbie celebrated the success of Doja Cat‘s “Say So” remix that features the “Chun-Li- rapper, so she took 20 fan questions during a May 7 Twitter session. She gave her Barbz some clues that she might be pregnant, albeit she seemed to be kidding at times.

Fan @queenlewinsky_ quizzed Nicki about the sure signs of morning sickness, asking “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot @NICKIMINAJ #SaySoRMXParty?” The “Tusa” rapper tweeted back, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

@BarbzGotNicki asked, “@NICKIMINAJ can you post a baby bump pic Queen?” and the 37-year-old responded, “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet,” along with face emojis with one blushing and another blowing a heart-shaped kiss.” She then assured one fan that when she does become a mom, her fans will still be a high priority. @JWADTINGZ asked, “When you have a child can all of us btches still be your Sons?,” and Nicki replied, “Sure thing. That’ll never change babe,” along with three laughing so hard they’re crying emojis.

It’s worth noting that Nicki’s two exes Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels have both become dads recently. For Meek’s 33rd birthday on May 6, he got the best gift ever when his fashion designer girlfriend Milan Harris 31, gave birth to their baby boy. The rapper announced the birth of their first child in an overjoyed tweet, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he wrote, and added a red heart emoji. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Safaree, 38, and wife Erica Mena, 32, welcomed a daughter in Feb. 2020.

Nicki is definitely eating well during California’s coronavirus lockdown, which has been going on since March 19. If she is eating for two, the baby is getting some great nutrition along with some fun cheat foods. The rapper even mentioned having meat and salad “cravings,” as if she could be pregnant. When a fan asked, “have you been cooking anything during this quarantine?” Nicki responded, “Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow.” Maybe a pregnant woman does that!

Nicki has made pregnancy teases before and has said that having a baby with Kenneth is her “end goal.” During a June 21, 2019 Queen Radio podcast where she revealed that the couple had taken out a marriage license, Nicki added, “I want juice or soda, I don’t want no alcohol,” for her choice of drink. She dodged a yes or no answer about if she was expecting by telling fans, “I’m not saying I’m pregnant,” for avoiding booze, adding “That’s the end goal.”