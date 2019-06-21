Nicki Minaj Says She’s Getting Married To Kenneth Petty: ‘We Did Get Our Marriage License’

It’s official! Nicki Minaj is going to wed boyfriend Kenneth Petty, as she revealed on Queen Radio that they have already obtained a marriage license.

After a whirlwind six month romance with her teenage sweetheart, Nicki Minaj is going to tie the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty. She broke the news on her Queen Radio on June 21, telling listeners “We did get our marriage license.” The 36-year-old continued “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”

Nicki even sparked rumors she’s pregnant when someone offered her something to drink and she responded “I want juice or soda, I don’t want no alcohol.” Whoa! Either she’s already in a family way or she and Kenneth are already trying for a baby. She dodged a yes or no answer about expecting by revealing, “I’m not saying I’m pregnant. That’s the end goal.” Aww! Nicki’s going to be a wife and hopefully a mother in quick succession.

