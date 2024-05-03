Selena Gomez Explains Why She Limited Her Instagram Comments

Selena Gomez may be on Instagram now, but that doesn’t mean she should take any toxicity from social media trolls. The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star addressed the reason why she has her Instagram comments limited from the public.

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends,” she told TODAY at the Rare Beauty’s Mental Health Summit earlier this week. “So, I think I’ve created boundaries to help me. Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything.” .

Despite how some people have apparently criticized her, Selena pointed out that she “felt empowered by doing that, by saying, ‘This is just for me.'”

On Thursday, May 2, the Hulu actress shared photos from the occasion, which was her makeup company’s annual event to discuss mental health.

“Our 3rd annual @rarebeauty Mental Health Summit has me leaving inspired by the next generation, filled with so much hope, and grateful to each of you for being on this meaningful journey with us,” Selena captioned an Instagram carousel. “Mental health means so much to me and I’m honored we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good!”

Selena has become an outspoken advocate when it comes to mental health. At Rare Beauty’s event, she pointed out that she “will always ben working on” it and added that she “will always evolve,” per Billboard.

“I’m not better or worse than anyone. I’m simply just a person living and surviving every day,” she concluded.

Last year, Selena hosted the Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Hollywood , where she opened up about feeling “hopeless.” She also noted that creating her company’s mental health fund was “probably the most important thing that I’ve ever done.”

“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times,” she admitted at the October 2023 event. “And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed. I actually got the knowledge and the answers that I had been desperate for so long. And understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it and I’m less afraid than I used to be.”