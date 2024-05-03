Kate Beckinsale Makes Red Carpet Return After Medical Scare With White Wave-Like Slit Gown: Photos

Kate Beckinsale is officially back at it! The 50-year-old English actress made her red carpet return two months after her hospitalization, attending the King’s Trust Global Gala in New York City on Thursday, May 2. For the occasion, Kate wore a stunning ivory, wave-like layered gown from Bronx and Blanco’s bridal collection.

The dress featured a high slit look, and she matched it with a pair of white pump heels. The bodice of the gown left her waistline exposed as it created a draped look from her shoulder to her hips. The ensemble also included a long train. The Pearl Harbor star offset the outfit with a black bow in her hair and long, straight diamond earrings.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Kate addressed how “rough” the past few months have been for her. However, she did not go into detail about the unknown illness she apparently had.

“It’s been a rough year,” she told the outlet. “Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat … it’s been a bunch of things. So that’s why it’s nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone’s had a bit of a rough year, I think.”

In March, Kate shocked her social media followers after sharing a tearful selfie that was taken at a hospital. She shared the post in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day and her mom Judy Loe’s birthday.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s**t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she captioned the now-deleted post. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us…And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love. Thank you for loving us and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

One month later, Kate shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that may have revealed the reason why she was hospitalized. The graphic tee read, “Tummy Troubles Survivor.”