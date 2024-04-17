Kate Beckinsale Sports ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor’ Shirt After Hospital Stay

View gallery Image Credit: Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale appears to be offering a glimpse into what happened during her latest health scare. After a recent hospital stay, the actress seemingly returned home and made a fashion statement.

On Wednesday, April 17, Kate, 50, shared several photos of herself via Instagram wearing a graphic T-shirt that read “Tummy Troubles Survivor.”

As a caption to the photo, the actress used a flexed bicep and heart emoji to signify how strong she is after her health scare.

While details surrounding her hospital stay remain private, Kate first documented her visit in March when she shared photos via her Instagram Stories.

In a since-deleted post, Kate was seen reading the book Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley. Before her hospital stay, The Widow star mourned the loss of her stepfather, British director Roy Battersby, in January.

The British actress also took to Instagram on March 11 to share a series of snaps — including a tearful selfie taken from a hospital bed — in celebration of UK Mother’s Day and mom Judy Loe’s birthday.

In one photo, Kate’s mom smiled in front of a birthday cake. In other images, the Underworld star’s dogs stood nose to nose with each other on hospital beds.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s*** and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” Kate wrote in a since-deleted post. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us…And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

“Thank you for loving us,” she added, “and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Based on Kate’s latest Instagram, the actress now wants to simply enjoy some quality time with her pets. And as she tries to rest up, Kate has the support of many fans.

“You are back and looking great, all the best,” one follower wrote in the comments section. Another added, “It’s great to see you are up smiling with your friends. I have been thinking of you.”