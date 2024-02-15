Met Gala 2024: The Theme, Celebrity Co-Chairs, and More You Need to Know

Fashion’s biggest night isn’t until May 2024, but the Met Gala already has its theme in place, and let’s just say that it’s an idea taken straight out of a fairytale! Vogue revealed the dress code and the celebrity co-chairs for the upcoming event, which takes place annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday of May.

Keep reading to learn all about the 2024 Met Gala, including the theme, the guest list, and more.

When Is The 2024 Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 6

The Met Gala red carpet is set up by early afternoon, with celebrities beginning their arrivals around 5:00 p.m. ET. Before the stars arrive at the museum, they are often photographed leaving their hotels throughout the city, with fans getting a sneak peek of their outfits in paparazzi photos and videos.

What Is The 2024 Met Gala Theme?

The 2024 event’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” per Vogue. The exhibit will feature 50 pieces of clothing that are too delicate to be worn ever again. The full collection will show 250 designs from four centuries taken from the museum’s permanent collection.

Nature is also expected to be a core element to the theme “as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion” and helping visitors “to examine the cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.”

The focus of the exhibition’s theme is “breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body.” In order to accomplish this, the 2024 show “will explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion.”

The “Garden of Time” dress code involves “clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again,” per Vogue. The 2024 Met Gala is expected to feature “a range of fashion on display, which dates back to a 17th-century English Elizabethan-era bodice, that embodies the beauty of the natural world—its fragility and its inevitable decay. More modern, less delicate pieces imbued with the same spirit as the spotlit fashions will be showcased alongside them, and broken up into three sub-themes: Land, Sea, and Sky.”

Who Are The 2024 Met Gala Hosts?

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya are joining Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as the hosts of the 2024 Met Gala. The celebrity co-chairs were announced via Instagram on February 15. Vogue shared a video of a fake texting conversation between Anna and the four other hosts where she revealed the “Garden of Time” dress code.

This will be Chris’ first Met Gala. Bad Bunny has gone three times, Zendaya’s gone five times, and Jennifer’s gone 13 times.

Who Is Going to the 2024 Met Gala?

An official guest list has not been unveiled yet. As tradition goes, most attendees’ names aren’t revealed until right before the big day. However, some celebrities in the past revealed that they were going to the event in the days leading up to it.

The Kardashian-Jenners, of course, have become a highlight of the Met Gala, and Kim Kardashian has been a standout in recent years for her outfit choices. Her 2022 Met Gala look had a major ripple effect; wearing Marilyn Monroe’s original “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” gown stirred up a ton of controversy. However, she managed to pull it off in the end.

Apart from the famous family, music artists, high-profile actors and other reality TV stars have graced the steps outside of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art over the years.

How to Watch the 2024 Met Gala

Typically, viewers can watch the live stream of the red carpet on Vogue’s website every year.

About The Met Gala

The inaugural Met Gala took place in 1948. The event has evolved in a big way since then, becoming one of the most star-studded nights of the year. While fans love seeing the celebrities’ outfits year after year at the Met, though, it is also a charity event held to benefit the Met’s Costume Institute. Anna Wintour has been the head of the Met Gala since 1995 and led the charge when it came to moving the event to the first Monday in May, which has now become an annual tradition.

Once the red carpet is complete, the Met Gala is actually a very private event, with cellphone use not permitted inside. Although some stars have broken this rule to take bathroom selfies or dance floor videos a few times over the years, there is generally very little content made available to the public from inside the Gala. Designers are able to choose which celebrities they want to dress for the evening and tend to appear at the event alongside the stars who are representing them.