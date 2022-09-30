Met Gala 2023 Theme To Honor Karl Lagerfeld: Everything We Know

The late Karl Lagerfeld will be the man of the evening at the 2023 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit will honor Karl, who passed away in Feb. 2019 at the age of 85. For years, Karl has been regarded as one of the top designers in the industry, working for brands like Fendi and Chanel, and eventually creating his own Lagerfeld line. Karl often attended the Met Gala over the years, and will now be cemented in the event’s history. Learn more about this year’s event, which will, as usual, take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

When Is The 2023 Met Gala?

After a snafu in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala is once again back in its usual spot on the first Monday in May. The upcoming event will take place on May 1, 2023, kicking off the month in style. The Met Gala had to be cancelled completely in 2020 due to COVID-19, and in 2021, it was pushed to September with strict rules in place. However, the event returned to May in 2022, with a star-studded fashion-forward event on May 2.

The Met Gala red carpet is set up by early afternoon, with celebrities beginning their arrivals around 5:00 p.m. ET. The red carpet is a highly publicized event, and stars are often photographed leaving their hotels to get to the main event, as well. Vogue generally live streams the event on social media and YouTube, while E! generally covers the event on television. However, no official stream has been confirmed at this time.

What Is The 2023 Met Gala Theme?

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala Is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” Once again, Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Met’s Costume Institute, will create the exhibit. However, this year he will have Karl’s longtime colleague, Amanda Harlech, working alongside him as a creative consultant. Andrew will be joined by Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, and Wendy Yu, who is the curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Met, as co-hosts of the 2023 event.

Bolton said he was inspired to create a Lagefeld exhibit after a memorial service for the late designer in 2019. He then started studying Karl’s sketches to come up with the perfect exhibit. The final exhibit is set to feature 150 original looks created by Karl over the years. The looks will be presented alongside their original sketches from Karl’s collection, as well as video interviews from those who he worked with at various fashion houses over the years.

Those who attend the Met will get a first look at the exhibit on May 1. Then, the exhibit will be open to the public in the Tisch Gallery from May 5 until July 16, 2023. Of the exhibit, Bolton teased, “We could not do a traditional retrospective. For one thing, I think Karl would have hated that. Even though one of the facets was that he he was a historicist, and he would revisit themes in his work, he was always looking to the future in his own work — he hated looking back. It was something he had a very conflicted relationship with.”

About The Met Gala

The inaugural Met Gala took place in 1948. The event has evolved in a big way since then, becoming one of the most star-studded nights of the year. While fans love seeing the celebrities’ outfits year after year at the Met, though, it is also a charity event held to benefit the Met’s Costume Institute. Anna Wintour has been the head of the Met Gala since 1995 and led the charge when it came to moving the event to the first Monday in May, which has now become an annual tradition.

One the red carpet is complete, the Met Gala is actually a very private event, with cellphone use not permitted inside. Although some stars have broken this rule to take bathroom selfies or dance floor videos a few times over the years, there is generally very little content made available to the public from inside the Gala. Designers are able to choose which celebrities they want to dress for the evening, and tend to appear at the event alongside the stars who are representing them.

Which Celebrities Will Be At The Met Gala 2023?

A list of celebrities attending the 2023 Met Gala has not been confirmed. However, there are some stars who have become staples at the event in recent years. Kim Kardashian always goes all out for the Met, and admittedly spends months prepping her looks for the high-fashion event each year. In 2022, Kim even had the honor of wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses on the red carpet, and as the last star to arrive, she made quite a splash in her look.

Kim’s sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have also become Met Gala staples. The ladies have attended the event together in the past, but often walk the red carpet with separate designers. In 2022, both Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also in attendance for the first time, making it a family affair.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga always knows how to make a statement at the Met Gala. She actually co-hosted the event in 2019, and had an insane red carpet entrance by stripping out of various looks until she was in just her lingerie. Rihanna hasn’t attended the Met Gala in several years, but she always goes hard with her stunning looks, and fans are constantly waiting to see if she’ll make an appearance In 2022, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were co-hosts of the event, and they’ve had a lot of epic moments on the Met Gala red carpet over the years, as well. We’ll just have to wait and see!