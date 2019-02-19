Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan & More Stars Mourn Designer Karl Lagerfeld After His Sad Death

Karl Lagerfeld is dead and the world of fashion will never be the same. The Chanel designer’s death left some stars like Bella Hadid, Olivia Munn, and the iconic Iman rocked with grief.

“Nothing feels right today,” Bella Hadid, 22, said on Feb. 19, hours after the news broke that Karl Lagerfeld, 85, had passed away (the cause which is currently unknown.) “At a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit, love, and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much.”

“I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much.💔 Rest In Peace KL,” she added. She was not the only celebrity feeling the pain of loss after Karl’s death, as many of the biggest stars in the world fled to Twitter and Instagram to mourn. While Lindsay Lohan, 32, didn’t express her sorry at length like Bella, she was just as sad to hear about Karl’s death. “My heart is broken,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of her with the Chanel creative director. “Thank you for everything.”

“A legend, a hero, a genius, a partner. R.I.P,” said Tommy Hilfiger, 67, who posted a picture of him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his fellow fashion icon. “The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld,” the supermodel Iman, 63, tweeted, sharing a picture of her with Karl. Donatella Versace, 63, also paid tribute to her fellow fashion legend. “Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.”

David Beckham, 43, who is practically married to the fashion industry, paid tribute to Karl by sharing one of the designer’s quotes: “Evolution is the secret for the next step.” His better half, Victoria Beckham, 44, posted her own tribute: “So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP”

“What a talent. What an appetite for life. Wonderful and lethal company. Never a dull moment. Love, Elton xx,” Elton John, 71, said while sharing a picture of him planting a kiss on Karl’s lips. Olivia Munn, 38, shared a picture of Karl with his world-famous companion, his pet cat Choupette while sharing a message to them both. “Rest in love.”