Where Is Blake Lively At Met Gala 2023? She Confirms She’s Not Attending The Event

Sorry fashion fans, Blake Lively will not be blessing us with another epic Met Gala look in 2023. On April 27, just four days before the big May 1 event, Blake confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that she will “not” be on the Met Gala red carpet this year. “I will be watching,” she teased. She also joked that she’d be wearing her 2022 dress “on the couch” as she followed along from home. Blake did not give a specific reason for her absence, but considering she just welcomed a fourth child earlier this year, she likely has her hands full at home!

Over the years, Blake has become a staple at the Met Gala, often giving one of the best looks of the night. In 2022, she attended the event with Ryan Reynolds, and channeled the Statue of Liberty with her stunning, intricate, elegant look. The ensemble changed to reveal different layers as Blake made her way down the red carpet. Her look was complete with a headpiece, as well, so she looked like an absolute princess.

Before that, Blake had taken several years off from attending the Met Ball, with her previous appearance happening in 2018. That year, she wore another elegant look, with an intricate design embroidered on the maroon gown, which had a long train. The ensemble was also finished off with a spiky headpiece. Blake made her Met Gala debut way back in 2008, when she was at the height of her Gossip Girl fame.

Although Blake is taking a break from the Met Gala this year, she’s been out and about publicly quite a bit lately. On April 27, she attended the re-opening of Tiffany & Co.’s Flagship store in NYC. She was also recently spotted out with her bestie, Taylor Swift, in New York City in April. Taylor hit up the Big Apple amidst a break from her Eras Tour, and met up with Blake and Ryan, as well as some other girlfriends, while she was in town.