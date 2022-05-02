Blake Lively Channels Statue Of Liberty With Changing Dress At Met Gala

Blake Lively came to the Met Gala dressed to impress! As always, Blake totally nailed her red carpet look for the Met Ball in 2022. Dressed for the “In America: An Anthology Of Fashion” theme, Blake wore a form-fitting, strapless Versace gown, covered in an intricate beaded design. The look perfectly captured the Gilded Glamour look that stars were meant to wear at this year’s event! As Blake made her way down the carpet, her look changed as she unveiled different layers.

Blake’s look was complete with a massive copper bow, which wrapped around her midsection, leading into a long train down the back of the gown. When Blake was partly down the carpet, she undid the bow, letting out a new train that was light blue. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, looked on proudly as Blake unveiled the look little by little. The change from copper to green was an ode to the Statue of Liberty.

Of course, her beauty look was just as stunning as her outfit. Blake’s hair was styled with an intricate headpiece, cascading in soft waves down her back. For her makeup, done by Kristofer Buckle, she kept things soft and simple. Blake wore the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, which launches on May 19. She was the first person to ever wear the bronzer on the red carpet! Plus, the look was complete with gorgeous jewelry, featuring dangling earrings. She also rocked pink gloves to match the bow. Blake and Ryan are co-chairs of the 2022 Met Ball, so it was only fitting that she looked the part alongside her man!

View Related Gallery Blake Lively's Met Gala Outfits Through the Years Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Blake made her debut at the Met Gala in 2008, and has pretty much been a staple on the red carpet at the event ever since. Although she missed some years due to big life events (i.e. pregnancies) and scheduling conflicts, we’ve seen her at many Met Balls throughout the 2010s. Her most recent appearance at the event was in 2018, where she wore a long red gown with intricate beadwork, as well as a sparkling headpiece that definitely stood out on the carpet.

Since then, Blake and Ryan welcomed their third daughter, Betty, who was born in Oct. 2019. The stars are also parents to a seven-year-old daughter named James, as well as another daughter, Inez, who turns six later this month. The names of all three girls are mentioned on the track “Betty” from Taylor Swift’s 2020 album, Folklore.

While Blake and Ryan are two of the biggest A-List stars, they’ve made a point to keep their little girls out of the public eye. James and Inez attended Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016, but aside from that, the kids have made no public appearances with their famous parents. In fact, Blake has been very vocal about wanting to protect her children’s privacy until they are old enough to decide for themselves whether or not they want to be public figures. Luckily, Blake herself is not super shy in front of the camera — because otherwise we might not have this glamorous Met Gala look to look back on!