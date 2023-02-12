Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 & Seemingly Confirms News With Super Bowl Post

A Simple Favor actress Blake Lively, 35, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 45, are proud parents to another bundle of joy! Blake took to Instagram on Feb. 12 to hint at the news by seemingly revealing her post-baby body in a Super Bowl Sunday post, and Page Six confirmed that the baby was born. HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Blake for confirmation.

The Hollywood couple confirmed the pregnancy on Sept. 17 via Instagram, where she also called out paparazzi for stalking her. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she wrote at the time. “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

Ryan and Blake were previously parents to three children: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty Reynolds, 3. When speaking at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15, the Gossip Girl bombshell told the outlet about being a working mom. “I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew,” Blake said about her own mother. “So it’s important for me for my kids to see that you don’t have to choose one or the other. I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it’s really important for me to do that.”

The beautiful mother is very adamant about keeping her kids out of the spotlight, but on Dec. 15, 2016, the Lively-Reynolds family gave everyone a first look at their adorable babies. Blake and Ryan showed off their amazing family while the Deadpool actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential,” Ryan said to Blake during his speech at the time.

And before there were four babies, Ryan opened up about how his love for his wife grew following the birth of their son. “When we had that baby I fell more in love with my wife than I’d have ever been in my entire life,” he said on the Late Show with David Letterman. “I used to say to her, ‘I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.’ I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby.”

Blake and her man have been married for 10 years, as they officially tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2012. On Oct. 23, 2020, she shared a sweet birthday tribute to the father of her kids. “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married,” Blake captioned the post. Congratulations to the proud parents!