Rihanna Reveals She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 During Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Pop icon Rihanna is officially expecting her second child! The brunette beauty announced her second pregnancy in a unique and historic way: by sharing her growing baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. She rocked a head-to-toe red ensemble as she smiled radiantly and hovered above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Her backup dancers all wore white oversized ouftis, and as she danced what seemed to be a muted version of her usual style, fans took to social media to begin speculating about the potential new addition to her family. A rep confirmed the news, per The Hollywood Reporter, following the performance.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

The songstress had previously teased she might be “bringing someone” to the performance during an interview on The Process with Nate Burleson podcast. “I’m thinking about bringing someone! We’ll see,” she said.

The news of a second child comes nearly nine months after the Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022. Riri and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky welcomed their son after years of dodging romantic rumors. Leading up to the birth of her first child, a source close to the star told HollywoodLife that Rihanna was determined to stay active throughout her pregnancy. “Rihanna is not doing this pregnancy sitting down, and she doesn’t feel she has to because she’s a healthy and active pregnant woman,” they said at the time. “She is proud to show that being pregnant can be beautiful, as she has done so already.”

Riri announced her first pregnancy with a precious baby bump photo on Feb. 2, 2022, about three months before her son was born. “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the carousel of snapshots. In one of the photos her beau was pictured giving his pregnant girlfriend a kiss on the forehead, as she looked down. So cute!

Since becoming a new mom, Rihanna has opened up about parenting and motherhood. She even told Extra TV that becoming a mother inspired her in more ways than one, especially on taking on the challenge of performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. “I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything,” the “Umbrella” hitmaker said. “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

The Grammy-winner first publicly revealed a video of her son on Dec. 17, via TikTok. Although Rihanna did not disclose her baby boy’s name at the time of the video, she did show off his adorable smile. The newborn was seen giggling and cooing, as the proud momma gasped in awe of her child. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to gush at the clip. “That little man doesn’t even realize his mama is RIHANNA,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “THOSE ROCKY’S EYESSSSS.” Riri’s pal Paris Hilton even sent her well wishes and wrote, “So happy for you.”

Rumors of Rihanna expecting her second baby began floating around on Dec. 17, 2022, when the songstress and A$AP were spotted doing a photoshoot on the beach in Malibu. The bombshell rocked a monochromatic black dress and seemingly had a slight baby bump. By February, that bump had grown enough to peek out distinctly from beneath her dramatic red Super Bowl ensemble.

Despite not breaking her silence on the news at the time, congratulations are certainly in order for the beautiful second time momma bear!