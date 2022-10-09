Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).

Rocking a cool silver football jersey, Rihanna seemed to be teasing her highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl, which she has previously said she’s both “nervous and excited” about. She also wore a smorgasbord of necklaces, including one of the letter ‘D’, which could be a possible hint at the name of her and A$AP’s little bundle of joy. And as for the issue of where the heck is her new music: the singer was on her way to a recording studio again, after a few previous visits over the last few weeks!

Despite it not being clear if A$AP was accompanying Rihanna to the studio on Saturday, the pair have clearly been going from strength to strength after the arrival of their son. Some much needed couple time seems to be on the table often, as they have been spotted out on several date nights since becoming first time parents.

A source close to the “Umbrella” hitmaker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair’s relationship is better than it’s ever been. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now. Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can,” they continued.

Two other sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the hop hop star has been a tremendous support system to the baby, even offering to change diapers. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. The pair announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City. They then welcomed their son on May 13.