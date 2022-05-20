Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.

The singer went incognito for the outing, wearing her hair in a messy bun and covering up her face in sunglasses. She still managed to look glamorous, though, with glowing skin, diamond earrings and gold chain necklaces. Rihanna and A$AP have kept quiet since the birth of their baby boy, and have yet to reveal his name or share a photo of him.

However, since confirming her pregnancy in Jan. 2022, Rihanna sure hasn’t been shy about being in the public eye herself! She was front and center with the paparazzi cameras throughout most of her pregnancy, showing off a unique pregnancy style that had everyone buzzing. Rihanna showed off her bare baby bump in various outfits over the past several months, and she was praised for her confident and bold maternity looks.

This is the first child for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The longtime friends and collaborators quietly started dating at the beginning of 2020, and their romance flourished amidst the coronavirus quarantine later that year. While isolated from the public eye, Rihanna and A$AP began to build a foundation for a forever family. They road-tripped across the country together during the summer of 2020, and by the end of the year, they had gone fully public with their romance when she took him to Barbados for the holidays.

Now, the lovebirds are taking on their next journey together as parents! Interestingly, Rihanna had a bit of a blast from the past after giving birth, as well. Her ex, Chris Brown, took to Instagram to congratulate her on the baby news. Although he didn’t directly tag Rihanna in the post, he wrote the words CONGRATULATIONS on his IG Story, along with a pregnant woman emoji.