Rihanna’s Baby Born: Singer Welcomes 1st Child With A$AP Rocky

Congrats are in order! Rihanna, 34, is now a mom! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their child, a boy, into the world last week, according to TMZ. The publication reports that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, but that’s all they know. Beyond saying that Rih and Rocky’s child is a boy, TMZ has no information about the child’s name. Still, congrats to the happy couple!

Rihanna definitely made her pregnancy seem effortless! In fact, the new mom was adamant about staying active during her pregnancy, and luckily she was able to. “Rihanna is not doing this pregnancy sitting down, and she doesn’t feel she has to because she’s a healthy and active pregnant woman,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is proud to show that being pregnant can be beautiful, as she has done so already.”

She also has proved that she’ll always be a fashion trendsetter, even during pregnancy. The “Only Girl” singer has rocked some iconic pregnancy looks that did anything but hide her bump. When she first announced her pregnancy, she rocked a long pink fluffy coat that she left unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump. From that moment on, RiRi rocked crop tops and sheer tops to proudly show off her bump. She even decorated it with body jewelry on one occasion!

Plus, the “SOS” singer had good reason to show off her baby bump. “Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy, and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news, and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” a second source told HollywoodLife. “She is a fashion icon, and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom-to-be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly.”