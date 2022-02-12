Exclusive

Rihanna’s ‘Loving Every Moment’ Of Being Pregnant & Loves ‘Proudly’ Showing Off Her Bump

Rihanna isn’t ‘afraid’ to show off her baby bump. In fact, she’s proud of it and wants to make the pregnancy all about ‘her, Rocky and their baby.’

Rihanna had never been shy when it comes to her showing off her sexy style, and the fashion icon proves it even while pregnant! Since announcing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, the “Umbrella” singer has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.

As fans would know, it’s not unusual for Rihanna to be mixing her fashion flare with her impending motherhood, as she has often hired pregnant models to represent her clothing lines in the past. To that point, supermodel Slick Woods revealed she went into labor while working the runway at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty for New York Fashion Week in September 2018! As another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, it’s simply par for the course with RiRi. “Rihanna has always had an inclusivity mindset. From the pregnant women walking on her runway a couple years ago up until now. She is taking this opportunity to continue her message to show a female’s beauty in all forms.”

 