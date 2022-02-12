Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Chain Top As A$AP Rocky Cradles Her Tummy At Fenty Party

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna looked so in love as they arrived at her Fenty Beauty party in LA! The rapper sweetly cradled her bump on the red carpet.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin party in Los Angeles! The 33-year-old style icon has been making maternity style entirely her own since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — and her Feb. 11 soirée at the Goya Studios was no exception. RiRi opted for a green colored chain top that was totally backless, allowing her baby bump to peak through the front as the two shared a romantic snuggle on the carpet.

She paired the look with a purple pair of low rise pants made out of the same material, as a nod to the main color in her skincare range which she dropped in the summer of 2020 with just a handful of products, including the popular Fat Water Toner. With her long black hair sleekly straightened, she opted to keep one side tucked behind her ears to show off her stunning purple drop earrings.

At the event, she gushed that maternity dressing can be both “a challenge” and “fun”: “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy…if I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she said to PEOPLE. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this co uch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she also said.

A$AP, née Rakim Mayers, was also looking stylish. He matched his girlfriend’s vibe with a purple baseball jacket and tote bag, picking up on the neon green hue with his sneakers. The “Problems” rapper stayed casual with distressed jeans and a purple baseball cap donning a green bear appliqué.

Rihanna was simply glowing for the bash with her perfect, glowy complexion likely thanks to the cult-fave Mega Watt Highlighter from her namesake makeup brand, which is valued at over $2.8 million. The Savage X Fenty lingerie designer added a pop of drama with a matte red lip, along with a gold eye shadow and black liner.

The “Umbrella” singer confirmed she was expecting her first child with A$AP on Jan. 30 with a gorgeous set of photos taken in NYC (also Rocky’s hometown). The two began dating back in Jan. 2020, just weeks after the pals-turned-lovers were seen hanging at the Fashion Awards in London, England.