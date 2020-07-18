Rihanna Looks Sexier Than Ever At Pool Party With A$AP Rocky & Lil Nas X In New Fenty Skin Video

Fenty Skin is almost here! Rihanna’s famous pals Lil Nas X & A$AP Rocky appeared in the glam promo video for her latest venture.

Rihanna fans have been waiting patiently for their queen to drop her skincare line, and it’s almost here! The 32-year-old took to social media to announce Fenty Skin earlier this week, surprising her Navy (a nickname for RiRi fans) with a star-studded video. The Anti singer was all-smiles as she enjoyed a sunny pool party in the short clip, joined by former rumored flame A$AP Rocky, 31, and friend Lil Nas X, 21.

“THE NEW CULTURE OF SKINCARE,” Rihanna’s July 17 caption read. “@fentyskin July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM! Sign up to cop it before the launch— link in bio,” she also added, confirming the release date is just under two weeks away. As always, the Barbadian beauty absolutely stunned in the video, showing off her natural glow and blemish free complexion! The short video, set to Javier Estrada‘s club-ready tune “Jungla Estelar,” notably featured models of all different racial backgrounds.

While the clip didn’t specifically announce any exact items, a trio of products could be spotted in several shots — including a gorgeous blush pink “Fat Water,” which is a pH balancing toner. A light purple tube — likely a cleanser — and pump bottle, which could be a moisturizer, sat on either side of the clear-bottled toner. Last year, eagle eyed fans discovered Rihanna filed trademarks for Fenty Skin, with five specific product names: Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Hydra Vizor, Fat Water, and Flash Nap.

The Savage X Fenty designer could be seen squeezing a pink-colored cleanser onto her hands in another video shared to YouTube and Instagram on July 14, foaming the product up before cleaning her face. Next, she applied the toner — which appeared goopy in consistency — as she patted it into her skin. Last, she pumped out the purple-colored moisturizer and applied it to her cheeks and nose area.

In the limited social media posts, Rihanna has seemingly confirmed that her latest venture will be a product for both women and men. “Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!” she tweeted a fan who tweeted about “Fenty skincare for men” back in 2017. “The true sin would be leaving my guys out! Not up in here!” she added in another tweet on July 14.

The true sin would be leaving my guys out! Not up in here! 😘 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/0WY8DNKGgd — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 15, 2020

Rihanna has been regarded as a trailblazer in the cosmetics space since the launch of Fenty Beauty in Sept. 2017. The line was the first to include an expansive range of 40 shades of its signature Pro Filt’R foundation, which has since expanded to 50. Since, she has also began to offer 50 shades of concealer, in addition to launching numerous other products, including the brands first blush collection back in May.