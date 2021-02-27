Rihanna Is Flawless Showing Off Her ‘5 Minute Face’ Using Fenty’s New Powder Foundation — Watch

Watch

Rihanna Is Flawless Showing Off Her '5 Minute Face' Using Fenty's New Powder Foundation

Rihanna demonstrated how to pull off a ‘five minute face’ using Fenty Beauty products in a new makeup routine video. As an added bonus, Fenty Beauty is currently having a sale!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 

Rihanna only needs five minutes to get glam, and so do you! The 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur demonstrated how to do a “five minute face” — AKA, a makeup routine that only requires five minutes of your time and a shopping trip on Fenty Beauty‘s website — in a new Instagram video shared on Feb. 26. The glam-on-the-go look is perfect for “when ya bored but in a hurry,” Rihanna explained in the caption for her makeup tutorial video, which was set to the tune of her 2010 hit “S&M.” The video came in perfect timing, since Fenty Beauty is having a hot sale on Sephora at the moment!

RiRi started off the video by applying Fenty Beauty’s $36 Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation that she raved as being “sumn special.” No liquid, no mess — like Rihanna said, this really is perfect if you’re “in a hurry” (imagine applying runny foundation in a car). After contouring her nose, Rihanna did the same to the hollows of her cheeks with her makeup brand’s $32 Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer.

The “Love on the Brain” singer then gave herself a smoky brown eyeshadow look before giving her eyelashes an extra boost with the $24 Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara. Afterwards, Rihanna gave herself rosy cheeks with the $20 Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the pink “Petal Poppin” shade. For her finishing touches, Rihanna brushed on the $39 Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil highlighter across her cheekbones and chin and applied a swipe of the $19 Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in the “Mauve Wive$” color on her lips.

Rihanna
Rihanna launched her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, in Sept. 2017. [MEGA]
Rihanna enjoys filming these quick makeup tutorials for fans! In Nov. 2020, she demonstrated how to achieve a natural makeup look (starting with Fenty Skin products as well). RiRi also makes sure to spill her skincare secrets, too: in Aug. 2020, she walked fans through her nighttime skincare routine and shared “some of the best tips” for maintaining a flawless complexion. This is yet another reason why fans love Rihanna: she’s always helping others look just as gorgeous as herself!