Rihanna broke down her three-step ‘nighttime skincare routine’ while breaking down her makeup — no wipes needed! The singer used products exclusively from her new Fenty Skin brand.

Rihanna’s nighttime skincare routine is good for both your skin and the Earth. The songstress and entrepreneur revealed this “vegan, gluten-free and very Earth-conscious” three-step regimen, using products from her new Fenty Skin company, in a video for Harper’s Bazaar that was uploaded on Aug. 4!

Rihanna started the video with a full face of makeup. So, the first step was “getting all this makeup off and cleansing my skin,” she announced. This is where her brand’s “two-in-one” makeup remover and cleanser came into play, which RiRi explained removes “dirt and oil” (and makeup, of course). The product, called the “Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser,” retails for $25!

Step two introduced one of Rihanna’s “favorite products”: her $28 “Fat Water.” It’s another two-in-one product that acts as both a toner and serum, but it differentiates from your average watery toner. “I called it fat water because unlike most toners, this one just sits in your hand like that,” Rihanna explained, pointing out her product’s thick consistency. This toner/serum “adds moisture to your skin,” all while “refining and reducing pores,” she explained.

Rihanna was really “proud” of the third and final step: her $35 moisturizer infused with SPF 30 sunscreen, called the “Hydra Vizor.” It’s “coral reef-friendly,” which was important to the “Work” singer after growing up around coral reefs as a child in Barbados. There’s one other benefit to this dual moisturizer and sunscreen, setting it apart from similar products. “I want women of all skin tones and all colors to use this moisturizer without that gray white cast being left behind,” Rihanna explained. That’s right, the “Hydra Vizor” leaves no sunscreen residue behind!

During the video, Rihanna also revealed “some of the best tips” she has received about skincare: “hydration” and a “healthy diet.” While staying hydrated covered the basics (“drinking a lot of water,” using Fenty Beauty’s hydrating mist,) Rihanna went more into detail about how food and environment impact the skin.

Rihanna has found that people from islands with access to the “best” ingredients, environment, climate and humidity have “beautiful” skin. “I try to implement a lot of those ingredients into my skincare line as well. One of them being very personal to me, which is the Barbados cherry — I call it Beijing cherry,” Rihanna explained. According to Rihanna, the Barbados cherry contains more Vitamin C than an orange!

Rihanna launched her skincare venture on July 31, and talked even more about her eco-friendly products in a behind-the-scenes video (which you can watch here). “Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it. I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” the CEO explained. Our skin feels clearer just from learning about RiRi’s new skincare!