Rihanna just added yet another empire to her resume – Fenty Skin – & she looks gorgeous showing off her glowing complexion in a new promo for the skincare line!



Is there anything Rihanna, 32, can’t do? The singer started a clothing empire and successful makeup line but that just wasn’t enough because she just launched her very own skincare line – Fenty Skin – and she looks stunning in the promo video for the new collection. Announcing the launch of the brand, RiRi stars in the promo video where she rocks a slicked-back ponytail, putting her bare face on full display. Her complexion is glowing in the video which sees her with a light brown metallic shadow on her eyes and a subtle nude glossy lip. In the video, Rihanna talks about her skincare routine and how she manages to keep her skin looking flawless.

Gushing about her new venture, Rihanna said, “Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it. I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

All of the products in Rihanna’s skincare line are made from clean, vegan, gluten-free and oil-free formulas and range in prices from $25-$30. Ri shared that her skincare regimen involves what she calls the “Fenty Skin Start’rs,” which includes three 2-in-1 products: Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), and the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35).

Rihanna is super excited about her new launch, admitting, “I’ve lived and traveled all over the world and I wanted to make sure that Fenty Skin represented the best-of-the-best when it came to our ingredients. I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”

The entire skincare collection will officially launch on FENTYSKIN.COM on July 31.