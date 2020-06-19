Megan Thee Stallion Looks Beautiful Modeling Bright Yellow lingerie From Rihanna’s Fenty Line

Megan Thee Stallion seriously brought the heat in a new photo she posted to her Instagram feed, featuring the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker posing up next to a mirror in yellow lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line!

Megan Thee Stallion is a “Savage” hitmaker and now she’s back rocking Savage X Fenty by Rihanna! The Houston-born rapper, 25, took to her Instagram on June 18 and posted a brand new image of herself in partnership with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Megan fashioned the lace yellow lingerie while posing in front of a mirror, showing off her fit physique and looking absolutely stunning.

The brand ambassador’s tight core was on full display, while showing off her toned arms and legs perfectly. Megan’s voluminous black hair cascaded in soft curls down her shoulders and back, and her makeup looked perfect — working a smokey eye and luscious glossed lip. “Thee hot girl in [Savage X Fenty],” Megan captioned the image.

Megan has been flaunting her gorgeous curves in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie for months. The rapper sported a fabulous set of black lingerie in an April 6 Instagram post where she took on the “Savage Challenge” on Instagram! Megan seriously proved that she is the queen when it comes to all things savage, with her famous tune playing in the background, wearing Savage X Fenty lingerie, and doing the savage dance set to her now-famous lyrics!

Just over one month later, Megan was officially announced as a partner with the Savage X Fenty brand for its summer 2020 collection. In the announcement photo, posted to the brand’s official Instagram account, Megan posed up in the same yellow lingerie she sported in her recent Instagram post, flaunting her curves and looking sexy, confident, and powerful! “Classy. Bougie. Ratchet. She a SAVAGE! How TF could we NOT partner with [Megan Thee Stallion],” the captioned read, adding the hashtag “Savage X Thee Stallion.”

Ever since her “Hot Girl Summer” hit dropped in 2019, Megan’s life has been thrust into the limelight and she’s been handling it all like pro. Indeed, the artist has gained so much success that she was recently nominated for five BET Awards for her work over the past year! At only 25, the rapper has accomplished so much, and with summer 2020 officially beginning tomorrow, June 20, we know it’s going to be the summer of Megan Thee Stallion once again!