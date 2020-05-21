Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie As She Officially Partners With Rihanna’s Brand

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated another major milestone in her blossoming career with one heck of a sexy pic!

Megan Thee Stallion‘s life in the limelight continues to get brighter and brighter! The 25-year-old just added another notch to her already spectacular resume by becoming a partner of Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty line for its 2020 summer campaign. Social media was lit up over the news when the brand’s official Instagram page shared a smoking hot pic of her modeling a piece of lingerie from its collection on Thursday, May 21. The “Hot Girls Summer” rapper struck a super sensual pose in just her bright yellow getup that highlighted her enviable figure. Megan posted a separate snap on her own IG account of her stunning in another outfit from their line that was just as sultry.

The Texas native has no doubt become one of the biggest names on everybody’s lips. She’s done a fantastic job at bringing it, musically, with her irresistible hits while also heating up the interwebs with the pics and videos she posts on the regular. Megan left little to the imagination when she twerked in a barely there bikini to the remix of her hit single “Savage” on Thursday, May 14.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you should know that pop icon Beyonce is the one who is featured on that remix. The two women could be making Grammy history happen next year with this deliciously amazing duet if they get a nomination for Best Rap Performance. They would become the first all-female collaboration to be nominated in this category nearly 25 years after it was first introduced! Werk!

Something that will not be nominated for anything and will more than likely remain something to laugh at is a video of comedian & former talk show host Steve Harvey‘s face being photoshopped onto her body. The funny footage made it seem like it was the 63-year-old who was performing her song “Big Ole Freak” from her Tiny Desk concert series a while back. Hehe indeed.