Megan Thee Savage is showing fans how to twerk it to her viral TikTok hit ‘Savage.’ She didn’t to the dance associated with it, as instead she shook her behind in a sexy bikini to the new Beyonce remix.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit “Savage” blew up beyond her wildest dreams thanks to the TikTok challenge dance that has gone viral during the coronavirus quarantine. But the 25-year-old couldn’t be bothered with busting out the exact moves while relaxing by a pool to her remix featuring Beyonce. She wore a yellow thong bikini that showed off her dangerous curves while enjoying the sunshine. She also took some celebratory drinks from a tall bottle in the May 14 Instagram video. Meg showed fans how twerking is done right, turning and shaking her booty at a close up angle. You can see the video here.

Someone else got the lucky job of playing cameraman for Megan as she swayed her ample thong-clad derriere from side to side. She then got her hips even more involved to make her behind shake up and down with sexy twerking. Megan’s new remix of “Savage” featuring Beyonce that dropped on Apr. 29 played over the video, while the Houston-born rapper thrilled her Instagram fans with her booty shaking.

Megan then took a big swig from her bottle and turned around to show her incredible bikini body and toned abs from the front. She had dark sunglasses on to protect her eyes from the bright sun and her dark red locks glowed. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper then swayed side to side with her hips before flipping off the camera. She playfully captioned the video “Mood #savageremix.”

The rapper — real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — has showed off under more PG-13 circumstances how she’s got mad twerking skills. She did a sexy slow dance while cooking in her kitchen to Joe‘s classic 1997 jam “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” in an Apr. 17 IG video. While stirring a pan on her stove, she lip synched all of the lyrics while wearing a pair of tight booty shorts and a red crop top. At the end she fired of some sexy twerking, making cooking dinner look seem like such a sensual experience. She even captioned the video, “Quarantine megs” to show that she didn’t need anyone else to have a good time.