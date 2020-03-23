Hailey Bieber just took on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ challenge in a new video and her hubby Justin Bieber couldn’t help but get in on the action.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Justin Bieber, 26, are spending their quarantine in Canada and like so many of us they’re making TikTok videos to pass the time. In their latest masterpiece Hailey takes center stage to take on Megan Thee Stallion‘s #savagechallenge. In the clip, uploaded to Hailey’s Instagram stories on March 23rd and captured on a fan site, the gorgeous BareMinerals model shows off her twerking skills — and so does Justin.

The video opens with Hailey hitting record on her iPhone before she backs up and starts dancing to Megan’s song “Savage” while wearing a cropped black Champion sweatshirt and white sweatpants. A few seconds into her dance Justin slides in behind her and attempts to twerk.

The “Yummy” singer, who is clearly having fun goofing off, can’t take his eyes off of his wife’s behind throughout the entire clip. Wearing a purple sweatshirt, grey basketball shorts and a yellow cap Justin’s in full comfort mode as he drops it low. The finale of the video comes when they both twerk simultaneously and Justin stares appreciatively at Hailey’s booty.

Although Justin is clearly playing it up for the camera, his lust for his wife is definitely very real. Last month, after performing an intimate concert for fans at the Indigo at O2 in London, he opened up about his private life during a very candid Q&A session. “So when I’m with my wife, we like to… um… I mean. You guys can guess what we do all day,” Justin said to his shocked fans.

“It gets pretty crazy; I’ll tell you that much,” Justin continued, laughing as his fans freaked out. “No yeah, that’s pretty much all we do, to be honest. We love to watch movies. We like to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part.”

That wasn’t the only time Justin bragged about his private life with Hailey. On a recent episode of Ellen he revealed that the lyrics to his new hit, “Yummy” are all about his intimate time with Hailey. When Ellen DeGeneres asked him what the lyrics like “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl” meant, he flat out told her it was about his sex life. “It is what it is, right? I’m married,” Justin said.