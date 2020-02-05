Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She & Justin Delayed Their Wedding 1 Year After Courthouse Nuptials

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber had a courthouse wedding one year before their much bigger ceremony took place. Now the supermodel is revealing why this happened where her answer might surprise you.

Here comes the bride part one. Rumors swirled for months that Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Justin Bieber, 25, got secretly married behind everyone’s backs shortly after reconciling in May 2018. The “Yummy” singer confirmed that they did in fact get hitched nearly two months after it happened in an Instagram post that he shared in November 2018. Their first ceremony took place at a courthouse on September 13, 2018. Their much more public nuptials occurred one year later in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. So why the big wait? Hailey served up all the details in the March edition of ELLE which hits newsstands February 18. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,” she began. “I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.”

She went on to talk about his private health battle that he finally opened up about recently. “He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff,” Hailey revealed. “We didn’t have a diagnosis. And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

It was here that she spilled the beans on why they waited so long to have their big celebration. “It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

Justin has been opening up about his relationship with Hailey as well. On his YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, he spoke about all the drugs he abused and admitted that she wouldn’t be with him until he got sober.