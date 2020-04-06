Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Refuses to ‘Lower My Standards’ & Settle For Just Any Man

Though she’s been romantically linked to men like Trey Songz and G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion shared the one ‘influential’ reason why she won’t simply hand her heart over, and why men must earn her love.

She’s known as Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, and Suga, but before all that, Megan Thee Stallion was a “daddy’s girl.” Megan, 25, detailed the close bond she had with her parents in a new interview in the May 2020 issue of Marie Claire. The relationship that Meg had with her late father is why she won’t ever settle for second-best when it comes to romance. “My dad was definitely my best friend, but for the first eight years of my life, he was in jail,” she said. “When he got out, we were together every day. … I saw how he treated my mom, and I saw how my dad treated me. I have so many strong positive influences. I’m not going to lower my standards.”

Megan lost her father during her freshman year in high school. Her mother, Holly Thomas, worked as a bill collector who rapped under the name Holly-Wood. Young Meg grew up watching her mother hustle to chase her dreams while keeping the bills paid. “I would see her fit in writing after work and before work,” Megan told Marie Claire. “I’m used to seeing that work ethic.” At first, Holly was taken aback by her daughter’s provocative material (“eat that d-ck up even when I’m going vegan” is one line Marie Claire highlighted to show how non-“mom-friendly” Meg’s verses are.) Eventually, she came around. She even managed her daughter’s career until her untimely death from brain cancer in 2019.

Megan’s dating life has been in the spotlight since “Hot Girl Summer” became the rallying cry of a generation. She was linked to Tristian Thompson, 29, in November 2019 after rumors claimed he slid into her DMs to invite her to a basketball game. “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know that n—a,” she tweeted after those rumors took off, squashing any notion of her and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy being an item. She then flirted online with Trey Songz, and many thought she and G-Eazy were dating after a video showed him making out with her right cheek. It was another false alarm.

“You got to be careful what you’re doing in public because sometimes people spin it like it’s something else,” she told Rolling Stone in February. “People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight?”