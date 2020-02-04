Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Reports She’s Dating G-Eazy After Kissing Him In Bed On Instagram: Tweet

One day after fans lost it over a video of G-Eazy kissing Megan Thee Stallion, Megan took to her Twitter account to respond to the rumors that the pair were a couple!

Megan Thee Stallion is here to shut down rumors. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 24, took to her Twitter in the early hours of Feb. 4 to say that she is definitely not seeing fellow rapper G-Eazy, 30. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” Megan began her tweet, before adding, “but I am not f***ing G Eazy.” Well, that settles that! Fans had a slew of reactions in Megan’s mentions on the social media platform. Some posted gif reactions with the words “When G-Eazy reads this,” while others were still wondering why he was even kissing Megan in the first place.

Fans first spotted the clip of G-Eazy basically making out with Mega’s cheek when he took to his Instagram story to share a video of the pair cuddled up in bed following Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2. The video, which has since been deleted, showed G-Eazy making out with Megan’s face, as they cozied up together in bed. Megan was wearing the same outfit that she wore on Super Bowl Sunday, so it appears that the PDA came following a night of partying after the big game. Naturally, fans of both stars kept doing some digging on this possible new relationship, finding videos of the pair dancing together and chatting at a party. Up until now, most fans were very perplexed by the whole situation, but there was one person who was not completely amused.

G-Eazy’s ex, Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum, hopped onto her own Instagram page to throw some subtle shade at her former flame. Yasmin, 21, posted a gif of Nicki Minaj laughing hysterically labeled “mood” to her Instagram story, and then promptly unfollowed G-Eazy on the platform. Clearly, the video struck quite a nerve with Yasmin.

But Megan’s response appears to have put the matter to bed! The rapper is clearly not wading through any rumors and is putting them to rest without a second of hesitation. While Megan is definitely over the drama, fans will have to wait and see what G-Eazy thinks in the future!