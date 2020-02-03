G-Eazy Kisses Megan Thee Stallion In New Video & Fans Are Shocked By The Possible Romance

Fans are buzzing that G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion could be a hot new couple after they packed on the PDA in several Instagram videos following the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Things seem to be heating up between G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion! The stars were amongst many who partied it up in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, but they took things to the next level by sucking face (literally!) in a video posted to G-Eazy’s Instagram Story. The video, which has now been deleted, shows the rapper making out with Megan’s face, as they cozy up together in bed. Megan is wearing the same outfit that she wore on Super Bowl Sunday, so it appears that the PDA came following a night of partying after the big game.

Other videos of the pair from Super Bowl weekend have surfaced online, too. In one clip, they could be seen dancing close while attending a party together. Another showed them chatting in the background, while others are dancing. G-Eazy also posted a photo of Megan in her Super Bowl outfit and captioned it with several blue heart emojis. It’s unclear if this was just a fun Miami fling, or if there’s something more going on here, but fans can’t stop talking about it, either way. “I wake up to G Eazy, G f***ing Eazy, kissing on Meg?” one person wrote. “Yeah I’m not having a good day.” Another added, “So you’re telling me Miss Stallion is dating G-Eazy?!? I don’t understand….”

Interestingly, G-Eazy’s ex, Halsey, was also in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, as she performed at one of the pre-game events on Feb. 2 One heckler in the crowd even tried to get her attention by continuously chanting G-Eazy’s name over and over, but that did nothing but make Halsey mad and led her to call him out in front of the entire room!

G Eazy looks like the girlfriend pic.twitter.com/jMELrEC6m2 — nikki (@NikiRsa) February 3, 2020

“If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out of this building,” Halsey told the heckler. “I will kick your f***ing a**, test me. I will kick your a** out o the f***ing club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”