Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie For Sexy TikTok Challenge

And the winner of the ‘Megan Thee Stallion #SavageChallenge’ is…Megan Thee Stallion! She crushed the viral dance-off, thanks to some help from some of the hottest selections from Rihanna’s fashion line.

There was realistically only one way that the #SavageChallenge was going to end, and this was it. “Savage challenge in my @savagexfenty,” Megan Thee Stallion, 25, captioned her Apr. 6 Instagram video. In the clip, the “Savage” rapper poses in some of Rihanna’s black Savage x Fenty lingerie. After posing a bit, and enjoying how good she looks, Hot Girl Meg bust out the moves of the #SavageChallenge. “I’m a savage / Classy, bougie, ratchet,” Meg raps on the track. “Sassy, moody, nasty / Acting stupid what’s happening? /What’s happening? / Bitch, I’m a savage.” After Meg did the #SavageChallenge in Savage lingerie, there really is no way for anyone to top that – unless if Rihanna, 32, felt like giving it a shot?

The #SavageChallenge kicked off after TikTok user @keke.janajah—aka Keara Wilson – came up with the short choreography routine on Mar. 10, according to Oprah Magazine. Meg quickly threw her support behind the trend and started sharing clips of people doing the dance to her Instagram. She even took part in the challenge on Mar. 16, posting “Take #522” to her IG. In this first shot, she wore a hooded onesie. Soon, everyone was doing it. Jessica Alba joined in. Mason Disick did the dance. So did Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin, Normani, Ryan Destiny and Hailey Baldwin (with surprise cameo from Justin Bieber.) Janet Jackson even did the #SavageChallenge by reposting a fan-made video that cut together all of her classic moments to Meg’s track.

“Yallll I am mf screaming Janet Jackson posted her #savagechallenge I love you,” Meg wrote when sharing the Janet Jackson video to her IG. Seems Meg thinks that Ms. Jackson won the #SavageChallenge, but Meg in her SavagexFenty is a pretty close second place, right?

Actually, Megan is the big winner here. The #SavageChallenge not only blew up online, but it also helped make its namesake a Top 10 Hit. “Savage” comes from Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga, released on Mar. 6. At the end of that month, the song debuted on the Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (at #9) and in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. She previously hit No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs with her pop culture phenomenon, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Though last year saw Megan blow up with “Hot Girl Summer,” 2020 might be her year. She’s on the cover of the May 2020 issue of Marie Claire, and inside it, she spoke about her mother – Holly Thomas, aka rapper Holly-Wood – influenced her. “I would see her fit in writing after work and before work,” Megan said. “I’m used to seeing that work ethic.” She also blasted her critics who claim she’s too raunchy. “A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised,” she argues. “A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world?”