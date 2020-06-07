Megan Thee Stallion Struts Poolside In Sexy ‘Savage’ Medley Performance For Class of 2020

Time to party! After an afternoon full of inspirational speeches and moments, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the party portion of the online graduation event with a HOT performance.

Hot Girl Summer is ready to take off! Megan Thee Stallion got the party started right during the Grad Party portion of Youtube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ event on June 7, performing her smash hits, Hot Girl Summer, Big Ole Freak, Captain Hook, Cash Shit and, of course, Savage. Meg seriously made quarantine look sexy, strutting around her pool in a neon orange bikini as she busted out some sick moves, chilling with her crew, and even decorating her backyard for the grads! Classy… bougie… and everything in-between!

“Congrats to the Class of 2020,” Meg said as she finished her set, in a new bikini bedazzled in glitzy crystals. “Make it a hot girl summer! Her electric performance came off the heels of an incredible afternoon celebrating quarantined graduates. Led by the Obamas, who each gave stirring commencement speeches, the event included performances from other great artists like BTS and Lizzo, who opened the whole damn thing with the kind of Pomp and Circumstance that the grads of 2020 rightfully deserved.

Hot Girl Meg, who clearly knows how to get her dance on from home, enjoyed skyrocketing to the #1 spot atop the Billboard charts last week with her ‘Savage’ jam, featuring Beyonce, whose speech was a highlight of the Dear Class event. The song will likely enjoy great success of the summer months, as fans are really feeling the thumping remix.

But it’s not just her music that fans are clamoring over. Fans have been keeping a close eye on the star as she twerks her way through quarantine and have began to speculate that the rapper has been getting cozy and romantic with Tory Lanez. She appeared in the background of a clip Tory posted on his Instagram, suggesting that could be quarantining together. But no word yet from either of them if things are getting serious.

Let’s just be thankful Meg is keeping everyone’s spirits up with her music! Keep it coming!