Barack & Michelle Speech Obama Urge Grads To ‘Hold Your Heads High’ On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Special

The former President and First Lady delivered a fun and light hearted commencement speech to celebrate this years’ graduating class, reminding them to celebrate!

Barack Obama, 58, and Michelle Obama, 56, addressed this years’ graduates on YouTube’s star-studded special Dear Class of 2020. The couple, who are both Harvard graduates, shared some words of wisdom in their light-hearted speech. “This is a huge day for all of you!” Michelle began, reminding grads to thank their families who have helped get them to this milestone. “You still have all those people with you today…these folks deserve your love and gratitude,” she urged, as Barack reminded the class of 2020 to hug their dads, too.

“Today is the culmination of a long journey. Think back to when you were starting your first year — you were probably just hoping that by the time you got to your graduation day you found your people, learned some new skills and got yourself ready for your next step…college, grad school, your first job,” Barack continued. “You accomplished all that. Then just as you were rounding your second turn, everything stopped,” he added, referencing the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent quarantine.

“We want you to know that all the work you’ve done in getting your education is one of the best investments you can make,” the former President said. “We’ve seen it for decades: the more education you have, the better you and your families can fare…you have all done something great. Hold your heads high and celebrate!” And by celebrate, they meant throwing on some tunes! “And go ahead and do a little dance. A cool dance, if you’re by yourself,” Michelle joked.

The former President has been a positive voice throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, urging young people to use their voices to create change. “This is your generation’s world to shape…be a part of the solution and not the problem,” he said in the Graduate Together special just weeks ago. “I hope you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others,” he also said.

Days after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, the former President also took to YouTube to address issues of racial inequality plaguing the nation. “As tragic as these last few weeks have been, as difficult, scary and uncertain as they’ve been, they have been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened,” he said in his speech, shared to his website Obama.org.

“We can work together to tackle them, take them on and change America to make it live up to the highest ideals,” he encouraged, going on to call on local politicians to step up to the plate. “I am urging every mayor in this country to review your use of forces’ policies with members of your communities and commit to report on planned reforms,” Obama said.