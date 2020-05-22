Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Spark Romance Rumors Amid Them Hanging Together In Quarantine

Fans began to speculate that something is going on between Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez after he posted a video of them hanging together in quarantine!

Possible romance blooming? Social media sleuths had their digital magnifying glasses on when Megan The Stallion, 25, appeared in the background of a clip posted to Tory Lanez‘s Instagram account on Thursday, May 21. She and her friend looked to be having a blast while trying to balance a glass of wine on their heads. They dressed sexy but classy in their bright yellow bikinis that the “Hot Girls Summer” rapper later modeled in for a Fashion Nova shoot. Fans were quick to shoot down any possible idea of them being an item with many thinking they are just good friends and nothing more.

Megan’s been vocal about romance rumors in the past after she’s been previously linked to other famous men like Khloe Kardashian‘s infamous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28. “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know that n—a,” the Texas native tweeted back to a user who implied she and the NBA star spent the night together after his game in New York City in November 2019. “@theestallion must’ve wore that boy out!” they wrote.

The MTV Video Music Award winner has been focusing on her booming career amid all the speculation about her love life. Megan shook the music industry up earlier this year when she dropped a surprise remix to her track “Savage” featuring the one and only Beyonce! The hit skyrocketed to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, her highest performing song to date.

She also just started to work with legendary icon Rihanna, 32, on a sexy new project. It was announced on Thursday that Megan became a brand partner of the “Kiss It Better” singer’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Looks like it’s a sky’s the limit kind of thing for one of the biggest names in the music industry and we can’t wait to see what she does next!