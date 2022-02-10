See Pics

Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Plunging Crop Top & Low-Rise Jeans

rihanna
DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Rihanna leaving her New York City hotel for a ride around New York City Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5286560 280122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While heading to dinner in L.A. on Feb. 9, Rihanna continued to show off her sexy pregnancy style, putting her bare baby bump on display in public once again.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has not been shy about putting her bare baby bump on display in public! The singer was at it once again on Feb. 9 as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Photographers caught RiRi walking into the restaurant, wearing a brown crop top that was held together with nothing but a tied string underneath her chest. Her lingerie was visible under the plunging nature of the shirt, with her baby bump protruding out from underneath the fabric.

rihanna
Rihanna showing off her bare baby bump in LA. (DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock)

To complete the look, Rihanna wore a pair of low-rise jeans, which she seems to be favoring these days. The pants hung low on her hips, below her growing belly. She also rocked a fur coat with various animal patterns, and had her hair pulled back and tucked into a camouflage hat. She accessorized with long chains around her neck and wore low, open-toed shoes, as well.

On Jan. 31, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who she’s been dating since the beginning of 2020, confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. They shared the news with a maternity shoot in New York City, which featured RiRi showing off her bare baby bump in a pink coat. Just days later, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a side angle, revealing just how big her bump already is.

Related Gallery

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky -- Photos Of The Stylish Couple & Parents-To-Be

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky seen leaving dinner at celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5285211 200122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna wears a Balenciaga-Gucci collab headwear while out for dinner with A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. Pictured: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky kept it comfy casual as they stepped out together for a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood. The couple garnered attention as they caused a flash frenzy from paparazzi.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

rihanna
Rihanna rocks a crop top and low rise jeans while pregnant. (DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock)

So far, Rihanna and A$AP have not shared their baby’s gender or due date. However, Rihanna has been open about her desire to start a family for quite a while. And, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, marriage isn’t far off for RiRi and A$AP, either. “Its only a matter of time before he proposes,” our source revealed. “He absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him and he can’t imagine his life without her.” Rihanna took A$AP to the Barbados with her for the holidays once again this year, as well.