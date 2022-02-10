Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Plunging Crop Top & Low-Rise Jeans

While heading to dinner in L.A. on Feb. 9, Rihanna continued to show off her sexy pregnancy style, putting her bare baby bump on display in public once again.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has not been shy about putting her bare baby bump on display in public! The singer was at it once again on Feb. 9 as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Photographers caught RiRi walking into the restaurant, wearing a brown crop top that was held together with nothing but a tied string underneath her chest. Her lingerie was visible under the plunging nature of the shirt, with her baby bump protruding out from underneath the fabric.

To complete the look, Rihanna wore a pair of low-rise jeans, which she seems to be favoring these days. The pants hung low on her hips, below her growing belly. She also rocked a fur coat with various animal patterns, and had her hair pulled back and tucked into a camouflage hat. She accessorized with long chains around her neck and wore low, open-toed shoes, as well.

On Jan. 31, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who she’s been dating since the beginning of 2020, confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. They shared the news with a maternity shoot in New York City, which featured RiRi showing off her bare baby bump in a pink coat. Just days later, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a side angle, revealing just how big her bump already is.

So far, Rihanna and A$AP have not shared their baby’s gender or due date. However, Rihanna has been open about her desire to start a family for quite a while. And, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, marriage isn’t far off for RiRi and A$AP, either. “Its only a matter of time before he proposes,” our source revealed. “He absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him and he can’t imagine his life without her.” Rihanna took A$AP to the Barbados with her for the holidays once again this year, as well.