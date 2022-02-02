Pregnant Rihanna Reveals New Full Photo Of Her Big Gorgeous Bare Baby Bump

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of her growing baby bump as she posed in front of a bathtub and celebrated Black History Month in the caption.

Rihanna, 33, is giving fans another glimpse of her baby bump in her latest set of Instagram photos! The singer, whose pregnancy was confirmed through gorgeous photos she posed for with the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, on Jan. 31, shared a new pic of herself standing in a bathroom while looking down at her growing bare stomach. The post, which also included her first pregnancy photos that went public, was shared on Feb. 2, and showed the mom-to-be wearing an orange and turquoise jersey that she pulled up to put her bump on display as well as orange gloves.

RiRi used the caption for the post to celebrate the start of Black History Month. “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she cheekily wrote before fans responded with loving comments. Many called the photos “beautiful” while others simply but sweetly just wrote, “Congratulations.” Some fans also left red heart emojis and mentioned how pregnancy looked great on her.

Rihanna’s latest baby bump pic comes just two days after she shocked the world when it was announced she and A$AP are expecting their first child. Their memorable announcement pics, which also included the “Umbrella” crooner’s bare bump under a stylish pink coat, were taken on the streets of New York City, a city where the lovebirds have spent a lot of time together.

The baby-to-be will the first for both Rihanna and A$AP, who turned their longtime friendship into romance over a year ago.