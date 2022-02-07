See Pics

Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Daring Cutout Top & Low-Rise Sweats

Rihanna
WavyPeter / SplashNews
Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna leaving her New York City hotel for a ride around New York City
Rihanna spotted leaving restoration hardware where she spent over an hour with her business partners and than arrives back to her New York City hotel
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky went to Peasant Restaurant on Elizabeth St.
News Writer

Rihanna stunned in a black outfit that put her stomach on full-display while on her way out for dinner in Beverly Hills.

Rihanna has totally been rocking her maternity looks! The mother to be looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit, while on her way to dinner on Sunday February 6. The new photos, which you can see here from DailyMail, showed the 33-year-old singer’s baby bump, while she was totally glowing. Even though she was going for a low-key look, Rihanna was still drop-dead gorgeous and is totally rocking her maternity looks.

Rihanna showed off her amazing maternity outfit, while out and about. (WavyPeter / SplashNews)

The “Work” singer sported a black cut-out top, which showed off her baby bump, while walking through a garage on the way to her car. The shirt had a small hood, which Rihanna pulled over her head, with two of her braids popping out, as she wore a pair of matching black sunglasses. She also rocked a matching black jacket, low-rise leggings and stiletto heels. Rihanna also accessorized with a few long, gold chains and shining, diamond anklets.

Rihanna announced that she’s pregnant with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky33, with a beautiful photoshoot on January 31. The singer’s baby bump peaked out from under a pink winter jacket, during the snowy New York City photoshoot. The Long. Live. A$AP. rapper and the singer seemed totally in love, as he gave her a kiss in the romantic maternity shoot. The pair’s photographer Miles Diggs (known professionally as Diggzy) told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that the couple’s “love is very evident.”

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky seen leaving dinner at celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City.
Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna wears a Balenciaga-Gucci collab headwear while out for dinner with A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA.
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky kept it comfy casual as they stepped out together for a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood. The couple garnered attention as they caused a flash frenzy from paparazzi.

While Rihanna and Rocky only announced their pregnancy through the photos at the end of January, sources close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that they flew to the singer’s home country of Barbados to tell her family that they have a little one on the way. “Rihanna‘s and Rocky‘s most recent trip to the Barbados over the holidays was to reveal the big news to their close family and friends first before they made the announcement for the whole world to find out,” the source said.

 