Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Traveled To Barbados To Tell Her Family About Her Pregnancy ‘First’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a special reason for visiting their family in Barbados this holiday season.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33 , revealed the “big news” of their baby announcement to their friends and family first. The “Diamonds” singer and her boyfriend of nearly two years revealed that they’re expecting their first child together through a stunning photo shoot in which Rihanna debuted her bare baby bump.

A few sources close to the A-listers spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that the happy couple announced the exciting news while visiting friends and family in Barbados over the holidays. “Rihanna‘s and Rocky‘s most recent trip to the Barbados over the holidays was to reveal the big news to their close family and friends first before they made the announcement for the whole world to find out,” the insider said.

“Rihanna and Rocky have kept it on the extreme DL because they did not want the added media attention while she was still not far along. But now that Rihanna is starting to show there is no denying it anymore,” another friend explained. “Rihanna is overwhelmed with joy that she is having a child and she is looking to get engaged and married soon as ASAP is her guy 1000%. Now that all family and friends know she is having a little one, she can’t be any happier. It is without question the best time in her life right now.”