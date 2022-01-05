Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“ Rihanna doesn’t get to see her family often enough so she and Rocky have been spending most of their time catching up with loved ones,” the source explained. “They obviously went out and celebrated on New Year’s Eve, plus they’ve done some shopping, eating out, etc. But overall, Rihanna and Rocky have laid pretty low, hung out with family and friends, and just relaxed.” The source added that Rocky’s father is also from Barbados, so the singer has “a ton of relatives there that he loves catching up with.” “It’s something Rihanna and Rocky have bonded about because they feel a commonality there.”

It appears the pair want to get in some solid couple time together before Rocky’s schedule gets tied up with his upcoming concert tour . “Rocky doesn’t go on tour for a few months so they’re really enjoying spending quality time together,” continued the source. Of course, the “Umbrella” singer will be busy as well soon enough, as she’s been promoting a new SavageXFenty line recently.

The power couple had been friends for nearly a decade before they began dating officially in 2020. Although they have remained relatively tight-lipped about their romance, A$AP did open up about it during an interview with GQ in May. Calling Rihanna the “love of my life” and “the one,” he added, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.” He even said he would welcome the chance at starting a family with the Grammy-winning singer.