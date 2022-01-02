Rihanna Takes BF A$AP Rocky Home To Barbados For NYE & Slays In Black Slit Mini Dress — Photos

Rihanna sizzled in a sexy one-shoulder gown adorned with feathers as she hit up a New Year’s Eve party with A$AP Rocky on Dec. 31.

Rihanna took boyfriend A$AP Rocky home for the holidays once again! The 33-year-old singer was spotted leaving a New Year’s Eve party with the “Problems” rapper, also 33, on Dec. 31 in her native of Barbados. As always, Rihanna looked fresh off the runway in an ultra-sexy black dress with a high slit on the right hand side. The one-shouldered ensemble, designed by Oseree, was also adorned with festive feathers, and made out of sparkly fabric that was more than fitting for NYE! She also rocked the brand’s “Lumière” plumage robe over top.

The Savage X Fenty founder paired the dress with an open toe black sandal by Aminah Abdul Jillil featuring her signature gold crystal rope detail, as well as gold necklace and what appeared to be a body chain. Rihanna’s skin was absolutely glowing, likely thanks to her popular Fenty Skincare and Fenty Beauty lines, as she rocked the signature glow from her Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter that’s become a cult-favorite online. Finally, she rocked her raven colored hair in braids for the glam evening out.

Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — went decidedly more casual than his leading lady. The New York native rocked a streetwear look with an oversized white hoodie featuring an American flag and the term “Section 8” along with a pair of rolled up jean shorts. He repped his home state with a Yankees bucket had, finishing the outfit with high white socks and a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

This isn’t the first time A$AP has been spotted in Barbados since striking up a romance with Rihanna in 2019: the rapper also spent Christmas with the “Umbrella” singer in her home country last year! The two were spotted taking a low key boat road on Christmas Eve 2020, seemingly confirming that the relationship was definitely serious.

Notably, the two had been romantically linked before this relationship — particularly in 2013 when she starred in his “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest. While it took a few years (and other relationships) to find their way back to each other, Rihanna and A$AP seem happier than ever.