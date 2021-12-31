Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Lacy Lingerie With Matching Skirt From Savage x Fenty In Gorgeous Photo

rihanna
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in purple lace lingerie.

Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy lingerie and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself in the doorway wearing a plunging lace purple bra with a pair of matching underwear and a tiny sheer lace mini skirt on top.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Ain’t gotta change ish next year @badgalriri #SavageXFenty.” Aside from her sexy lingerie, she accessorized her look with strappy purple heels and long braids with knots at the top of her head.

Rihanna loves rocking lingerie and just recently she looked incredible when she rocked a plum purple lingerie set featuring a halterneck sheer bra with a gaping cutout on the chest. She styled the bra with a pair of matching high-waisted thong underwear and a sexy garter belt.

In the video, captioned, “Tell ’em u on the naughty list w/out tellin’ ’em u on the naughty list. @badgalriri #uxtra,” RiRi styled her lingerie with a matching high-rise, a lace garter belt that was clipped onto sheer, thigh-high stockings. She styled her outfit with gorgeous glam featuring pin-straight long black hair with front bangs, a dark, sultry smokey eye, and a glossy purple lip.

Aside from that lingerie look, she shared a never-before-seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that showed her wearing a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.