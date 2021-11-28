Rihanna Models Sexy Plaid Lingerie Set With Back Cut-Out By Savage X Fenty – Photos

Rihanna showed off her new ‘Tied Up Tartan’ collection that featured a new twist on sexy with an unexpected cutout to show off her derrière.

Rihanna, 33, is back with another sexy Savage X Fenty look. The “Umbrella” singer’s latest line, dubbed the ‘Tied Up Tartan,’ offers a ‘bad gal Riri’ spin on casual ’90s plaid with a bikini style top ($32.95) and backless long pant ($49.95) to show off her derrière. Rihanna looked flawless as the modeled the ensemble, throwing over a boyfriend style button down ($64.95) in the same material that featured a collegiate style logo.

The short videos were shared to Savage X Fenty‘s Instagram account on Nov. 27. At one point, she swapped the shorts for the backless long pants, giving the camera a flirty look as she danced to music in the background. The Fenty Beauty founder looked flawless with her signature glow, likely thanks to the brand’s immensely popular highlighters. She also added a dash of color with a hot pink under eyeliner and matte pink eyeshadow. Finally, she completed her look with gorgeous long braids.

“Only the Tartan should be Tied-Up this szn,” a post read on Savage X Fenty’s account on Nov. 23. “Grab the Tied-Up Tartan collection while it’s still around,” the message also read, showing both the blue and black versions, as well as a yellow and black plaid.

Rihanna’s lingerie label launched back in 2018, and has been known for their daring cuts and styles that promote body inclusivity. “I am a savage so everything I do is gonna be savage. Savage is not about looking sexy, it’s not about the product — it’s all about you,” the GRAMMY winner said to Elle magazine back in 2018, ahead of the first fashion show on Amazon Prime. “It’s all about how you feel. You cannot fake sexy, what you need to do is find it. Clear all that negative shit out, get to your sexy, and own it — that s*** is yours,” she also said.