Rihanna’s 2020 Savage x Fenty Show: How To Watch

Rihanna and her Savage x Fenty show are back and we’ve got all the details on how you can watch the big show.

Remember 2019? Remember, just around this time last year, Rihanna put on the inaugural Fall/Winter 2019 Savage X Fenty lingerie collection show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, thrilling audiences across the world with not only the collection, but with a star-studded event featuring gorgeous models like Gigi Hadid and performances by the biggest stars, like, well, herself? Well, when everything else has had to be cancelled in 2020, Rihanna said, “Not today…” Yes, the 2020 Savage x Fenty show is a go, and here’s everything you need to know on how to watch it first.

Watch The Savage X Fenty Show Here On October 2, 2020.

First, the details: The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 2, at the stroke of midnight. In order to watch the show for yourself, you’ll need to become an Amazon Prime Member. Not to worry, we’ve got the hookup for you. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now – and if you do it now, you’ll still have the free trial in time for Prime Day — a win-win! (See free trial details here.)

Once you’ve got your membership, it’s on with the show — and what a show Rihanna has planned! Performers include Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel leading the pack and will be additionally joined by Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai. But the famous faces don’t stop there.

Normani will be returning to the show to walk the catwalk in Rihanna’s sexiest styles, and she’ll be joined by the likes of Willow Smith, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton, and making their Savage X Fenty debuts, Demi Moore and Lizzo. Now, that’s a line-up.

Once the show is over, if you like what you see, the only way to get your hands on these incredible looks is to head over to SavageX.com or browse the Savage x Fenty shop on Amazon.