Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything We Know So Far On Date & Deals

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is still happening in 2020 and we have all the details about when and what to shop.

So much has been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic: concerts, in-door dining, and who knows when we’ll ever get to see Black Widow in theaters? But for those of you who wait all year long to get your shopping on during Amazon Prime Day, fear not! Though the big shopping day usually happens in July, Amazon confirmed earlier in the summer that the shopping event is still happening this year! So, here’s everything we know about the date, the deals, and how you can access to everything first as an Amazon Prime Member.

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

The date has been confirmed! Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day will happen on Tuesday, October 13… AND Wednesday, October 14. Yes, Prime Day has turned into a 2-day extravaganza, a move that is being celebrated by consumers and the Amazon team, alike. “We think Prime Day this year will be the bigger than it has ever been,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “It certainly has been an unprecedented year and we have been preparing for what follows all year. We think Oct. 13 and 14 is the right time to kick off a successful and safe holiday season.” Yes, just think, with Prime Day being in October, that means you’ll be able to get tons of shopping done for Back to School, Halloween, and even a jump on deals for Christmas!

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Ah, now we’re getting to the good stuff! Since launching in 2015, Amazon treats its customers to deals on everything from wireless headphones to shoes to 4k TVs. Top deals are usually with electronics, with Amazon’s collection of Alexa-enabled devices leading the pack. You’ll likely be able to get your hands on an Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K or the Ring Video Doorbell for a steal. To get a good idea of items that will likely be on the roster, you should check out the Daily Deals page early!

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals?

While anyone shopping on the site during the 48 hour period will get great deals, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime members will also get fast, free two-day shipping on most of the items (plus one-day or same-day shipping on select items too). There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, including access to their original shows (Have you seen The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel yet?). If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now – or time it to shop the deals during Prime Day. See free trial details here.

We’ll be rounding up the best Prime Day 2020 deals once the date has been announced, so check back here as more details are rolled out leading to the big event.