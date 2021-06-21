Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals On Everything From Apple To Exercise Equipment

Today is the day! Amazon Prime Day has launched & we’ve got the best deals to shop all in one place!

For those of you who wait all year long to get your shopping on during Amazon Prime Day, the moment has officially arrived! After the year we had, this shopping event could not come at a better time, especially since the country is starting to open up again. So, here’s everything we know about the date, the deals, and how you can access everything first as an Amazon Prime Member.

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals?

While anyone shopping on the site during the 48 hour period will get great deals, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime members will also get fast, free two-day shipping on most of the items (plus one-day or same-day shipping on select items too). There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, including access to their original shows (Have you seen The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel yet?). If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now – or time it to shop the deals during Prime Day. See free trial details here.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Ah, now we’re getting to the good stuff! Since launching in 2015, Amazon treats its customers to deals on everything from wireless headphones to shoes to 4k TVs. Top deals are usually with electronics, with Amazon’s collection of Alexa-enabled devices leading the pack. Here’s the best of the best of what you can get your hands on right now!

Amazon Devices

But of course, you’re about to get some amazing deals on Amazon gadgets on Prime Day. In fact, today just might be the best day of the year to buy an Amazon Echo or Fire TV Recast. Oh yes, you heard it here — Fire TV recast is on sale! So let’s start there!

Get Fire TV Recast, the DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on the go with a compatible mobile device, for just $129.99! That’s $100 off the usual price, and if you’re someone who is about cutting your cable cord and investing in an HD antenna, this will make sure that you can enjoy live sports, local news, late-night shows, and more anytime you like.

Now that you’ve got the DVR, you’ll maybe want a new TV to go along with it? Might we suggest getting the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $219.99. Now, you’ll have all your favorites in one place — live TV and streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more, without changing inputs or remotes. It’s all in one place!

And, of course, there are great deals on Amazon’s beloved Echo. Right now, you can get two Echo Dots for $39.98. But what if you wanted to take Alexa on the road with you? Now, you can get Echo Auto + 6 months free Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99.

Apple Deals

Yes, we thought you might be interested in these — especially since you can enjoy $100 off some big ticket items, and that’s something Apple itself never does. If you’re looking to upgrade your computer while working from home, or you’re looking to jump on the AirPods craze (what took you so long!), then Amazon has some great deals for you.

The highly sought-after AirPodsare currently on sale. Now, while there are many alternatives out there you might like better, these are the original. It comes with a wired charging case, but with more than $30 bucks knocked off, that seems like a price worth paying. The AirPods are selling for $119, saving you $40!

Home Gym Essentials

In so many parts of the country, gyms are still closed, and even if they aren’t, maybe you’re not feeling 100% up to renewing your membership just yet. No problem there, as there’s tons of great at-home gym equipment on sale for over 30% on Prime Day. These are the things that will make sure you break a sweat while still quarantining this winter.

Even walking around the house, you can count your steps, and why not do it in style with Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch. It’s got Alexa built-in, of course, plus it can connect to your Spotify account for jams, answer your phone, and tracks your sleep as easily as it tracks your steps.

If you’re looking to invest in a machine, but don’t have the space or the time between meetings while working from home, there’s the Stationary Cycle Pedal Exerciser Desk Exercise Bike by Momoda. It’s foldable, light-weight, and fits easily under your desk or dining room table — where ever you find yourself sitting these days.

Wireless Headphones

Aside from the excellent deal on AirPods, several other brands are having massive deals on sleek, stylish wireless headphones.

These Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are Wireless, work with Bluetooth and the ear headset has a mic built-in, making them perfect not only to make calls but actually hear the call you’re making, despite whatever else might be going on in your home or office. And, when it’s time to start traveling again, these will work perfectly to block out all the airplane noise. Bonus — they are over 50% off!

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless headphones to take on the run, Powerbeats Pro’s have a comfortable clipped design and nine-hour battery life. Plus, if you’re on iOS and need earbuds, these pair perfectly with your Apple devices. Oh, and did we mention they’re $30 off!

Check back throughout the day as we’ll be updating with more deals as they’re made available!