Rihanna took to Instagram on Nov. 20 to share a series of eye-catching photos of herself, including some where she’s showing off a tiny bikini in a pool, to help promote her Fenty fashion line.

Rihanna, 31, loves a late night swim and she knows how to look good doing it! The singer shared several new photos of herself on Instagram on Nov. 20 and in them, she’s revealing a lot of skin. The post was to help promote her fashion and accessories line, FENTY, and what better person to model the choices than the creator herself? In some of the pics, RiRi can be seen wearing a tiny bikini underneath a loose button-down green, black and yellow patterned shirt as she walks around a pool and in another, she’s taking a photo in the same getup from the chest up, revealing cleavage. She’s also rocking some brown and black sunglasses in all the photos.”#trouble on FENTY.com,” she captioned the post.

Rihanna’s fans shared some positive comments when responding to her headline-making pics. “I love you, you look amazing and I’m sooooo proud of youuuuuu,” one enthusiastic follower read. “She can do no wrong,” another said. “I wish I was in that water,” a third boldly wrote.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has posted amazing pics of herself to promote her successful line. On Nov. 6 she posted a photo that showed her having fun while promoting her Savage X Fenty holiday collection. In the pic, she can be seen laying on her side across an empty hotel luggage cart while wearing a red crop top and matching pants. She has her hair piled up in a bun on top of her head as she smiles and looks off to the side.

Rihanna always knows how to look good in various outfits and her posts seem to inspire her fans on a never-ending basis! We can’t wait to see what she shares next.