Rihanna Slays In Dark Purple Lingerie & Stockings While On The ‘Naughty List’ For Savage X Fenty

Rihanna looked sexier than ever when she put her incredible figure on display in purple lingerie with a garter belt & tights for her new Savage X Fenty holiday collection.

Rihanna, 33, just launched her new Savage X Fenty holiday collection and she showed it off in the best way possible. Rihanna looked incredible when she rocked a plum purple lingerie set featuring a halterneck sheer bra with a gaping cutout on the chest. She styled the bra with a pair of matching high-waisted thong underwear and a sexy garter belt.

In the video, captioned, “Tell ’em u on the naughty list w/out tellin’ ’em u on the naughty list. @badgalriri #uxtra,” RiRi styled her lingerie with a matching high-rise, a lace garter belt that was clipped onto sheer, thigh-high stockings. She styled her outfit with gorgeous glam featuring pin-straight long black hair with front bangs, a dark, sultry smokey eye, and a glossy purple lip.

Rihanna is always rocking lingerie and just recently she shared a never-before-seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that showed her wearing a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.

The latex bodysuit featured super high-rise bottoms that showed off her toned legs while a pair of strappy lace-up teel heels completed her look. In another outfit from the video, RiRi rocked an insanely plunging metallic silver mini dress that had a low-cut V-neckline and an open back.

The chainmail dress had a super short hem and was completely cut out in the front, revealing her toned abs. She styled the metallic top with a pair of matching sparkly underwear and nothing else.