Rihanna Slays In Sexy Latex Bodysuit & More In BTS Look At Savage x Fenty Show — Watch

Rihanna looked seriously sexy in a latex bodysuit & other sultry outfits in a behind the scenes video from her Savage x Fenty show.

Rihanna, 33, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in a never before seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that sees her rocking a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.

The latex bodysuit featured super high-rise bottoms that showed off her toned legs while a pair of strappy lace-up teel heels completed her look. In another outfit from the video, RiRi rocked an insanely plunging metallic silver mini dress that had a low-cut V-neckline and an open back.

The chainmail dress had a super short hem and was completely cut out in the front, revealing her toned abs. She styled the metallic top with a pair of matching sparkly underwear and nothing else. In another scene, the singer looked fabulous when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

The video was captioned, “Here’s an XCLUSIVE treat for ya. Check out some BTS of @badgalriri. You’re welcome. #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3. Then vote for us for the People’s Choice Awards for: The Pop Special of 2021. Hit the link in bio & vote up to 25 times! ⁣”

